Betty Bernhard, 90, of Athens died Dec. 26, 2021. She was born in Marlin, Texas, but most of her young adult life was spent in Nacogdoches, Texas. Later, she and her husband Ross moved to Calhoun, Georgia and lived there for 10 years. Since 1968 she and Ross lived in Etowah and Athens. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; her parents, Ross and Vivian Barber; and her sisters, Peggy Beddingfield and Virginla Veazey. She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Sturgeon of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Darlene Bernhard of Etowah; four grandchildren, Natalie Zuzart (Richard Zuzart), Allison Bernhard, Camille Sturgeon and Adam Sturgeon; and two great grandchildren, Olivia Briggs and Seren Zuzart. After Betty received her B.B.A. and M. Ed. degrees from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, she worked as a secretary at the university for seven years. After that she taught school in Calhoun, Georgia, for eight years and taught at McMinn Central High School in Englewood, Tenn. for 25 years. She received three honors of which she was very proud – two distinguished teacher awards (Teacher of the Year) from McMinn Central High School and the Gold Apple Certificate of Award from the Knoxville News Sentinel, which was recommended by one of her former students for showing the concern and the professionalism which influenced her students. She was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens and a former member of the Thursday Music Study Club in Etowah for 43 years. There will be a private service for the family. Any memorials can be made to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church Music Program in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.