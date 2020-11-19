Orville Lee “Toot” Derrick, 81, of Etowah went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Goodsprings Cemetery with full military honors. The family has asked for those attending to please wear a mask. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.