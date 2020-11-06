Margaret ... Maggie ... Ruthie ... Princess. All were names by which Margaret Sherlin Creed was known to her friends and family. Margaret was born in Peachtree, N.C. in 1932 and passed peacefully in Charlotte on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, adding yet another loss to this sad year. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at First Methodist Church on Tryon Street in Charlotte, N.C. The service will be live streamed at facebook.com/FUMCCharlotte, and can also be accessed at the bottom of the landing page at charlottefirst.org Margaret was married to Bob Creed Sr. who preceded her in death in 1990. She is survived by her stepchildren, Patty Creed of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and Rob Creed of Murrieta, Calif. Survivors also include her nieces and nephews, Becky (Mark) White, Tim (Linda) Sherlin, Lois Sherlin Knight, David Sherlin and Daniel Sherlin. Margaret grew up in Athens, and completed Tennessee Wesleyan Junior College in 1952. During her career, she was an international buyer for the major department stores Ivey’s and Montaldos. She also served on several Boards of Directors. Margaret was a great Democrat. She so desperately wanted to vote in the upcoming election. One of her last wishes was to help vote Donald Trump out of office. Due to Margaret ‘s deep faith and commitment to social justice, she provided decades of leadership at First United Methodist Church in Charlotte. She served in almost every leadership capacity, including chair of the Board of Trustees. In retirement, she served as a church office volunteer, the funeral coordinator for the church, and as a leader with many of its humanitarian ministries. Margaret was one of the founders of the Muffin Ministry — the church’s signature project with homeless neighbors. Truly a kind, giving person, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
