Ann Cartwright Downie, born Oct. 28, 1935 in Athens, passed Feb. 25, 2021. Ann is the daughter of James and Helen Cartwright of Athens. She was preceded in death by sister, Carol Cartwright Scoble, and brother, Jim Cartwright. She is survived by her son, Charles “Pepper” Downie; and her granddaughters, Kelsey and Morgan Downie. A graveside service will be held on April 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Ann Cartwright Downie.
