Betty Jean Sanders
Stansberry, 88, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the home of her son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Rebekah, in Englewood. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Sallie Mae Watson Sanders. She retired from Walmart at the age of 83 after 23 years of full-time service. She was a member of the Athens Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, being baptized on Jan. 2, 1971. She remained faithful to the end. She was a world traveler and also had visited all states in the U.S. except Alaska and was an avid rock collector. She enjoyed trips with her family and even an exhilarating ride on a motorcycle with her son, Tony, just a few years ago. She loved meeting people and never met a stranger. Ms. Betty, as people would call her, was known for her good works and acts of mercy, always ready to step up and lend a hand to someone in need. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Tunney Stansberry; son, Bobby Stansberry; and three infant sisters, Almeda, Virginia, and Shirley Jo. Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Mike and Rebekah Stansberry of Madisonville, Tim and Debra Stansberry of Riceville, and Tony Stansberry of Ten Mile; sister, Wynoka (Sandy) Beck Robinson of Pelzer, S.C.; brother, Eddie Gene Sanders of Englewood; seven grandchildren, Cyndi Stansberry and spouse, Eric Barnes, Lauren Stansberry, Rochelle Stansberry, Mishelle Stansberry, Joshua Stansberry, Benjamin Stansberry and spouse, Jessica, and Wyatt Stansberry; four great-grandchildren, Braden Barnes, Ashton Barnes, Charles Brenner and Aban Vinson; several nieces and nephews; and many brothers and sisters in the faith. There will be a private family service at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Betty-Stansberry Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research at www.cancerresearch.org/donate or to the cancer research of your choice.
