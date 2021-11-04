Gladys Marie Smith McCowan, 78, passed Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a quiet, very reserved person who spent her life caring for her children and her late husband, William Eugene McCowan. She loved her roses and spent a great deal of time sewing, and was well known for the biscuits. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene McCowan; her mother and stepfather, Zelma and Thomas Dickerson; father, Lloyd Smith; two brothers, David Smith and Glenn Smith; one sister, Peggy Burke; son, Felix Finley; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tabitha Smith, Loretta Ferguson, Florene Moore, Kenneth and Edna Sue McCowan, and H.C. McCowan. She leaves to cherish many fond memories her children, Mitchell McCowan, Abbie Gail Davis, Albert Lee McCowan, and Calvin McCowan, all of Niota; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Tina) Smith and Alfred Smith of Athens; brothers-in-law, Lewis McCowan and James Howard McCowan; sisters-in-law, Zella Mae Smith and Ethel Mae McCowan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home with Minister Veronica Clark officiating and the Rev. R.T. Smith delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery in Niota. There will be a walk-through visitation by friends from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
