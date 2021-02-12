James Alford Sylvester Jr., aka “Catman, 80, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in Athens. He was of the Baptist faith. He was the son of the late James Alford Sr. and Mamie Pearson Sylvester. He was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Waters and Gertrude Hampton; and brother-in-law, William C. Stanton. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 61 years, Brenda Faye Sylvester; a sister, Carrie Lee O’Daniels, and special friend and brother-in-law, Robert L Stanton. He is also survived by special friends, Steve Miller and Marianne Carhart; as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. CATMAN was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He served and honored his country as a member and veteran of the United States Army. Jimmy served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. Catman was a widely known and trusted businessman serving his community as an owner and partner in A&J Body Shop and Wrecker/Towing Company for over 30 years up until his retirement in 2007. He was an active member of the Republican Party. He received the prestigious Lincoln Award from the McMinn County Republican Party recognizing him for his long and faithful service to the local and state Republican Party. No remembrance of Jimmy would be complete without reference to his love of animals. He and wife, Brenda, were well known in their neighborhood and community for their love of animals and dedication to the wellbeing and care of all pets. Jimmy “Catman” Sylvester loved his friends and truly enjoyed his relationship with others. He was advisor and mentor to many and could always be counted on for sound advice. He will be truly missed, but not forgotten. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/James-Sylvester Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
