Faye Williams, 73, of Englewood passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. A 2 p.m. graveside service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor Will Conner officiating. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.