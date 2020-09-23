Harley Wade Eaton, infant son of Nicholas Wade Eaton and Hailey Wilson, entered into Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Meleena Wilson; and maternal grandfathers, Randy Wilson and James Walden. Survivors other than his parents include maternal grandparents, Brandon Wilson and wife, Jen; paternal grandparents, Jason Eaton and wife, Christa, and Jennifer Eaton; maternal great-grandparents, Deb Weimar and husband, Martin, and Debbie Alderman; paternal great-grandparents, Eddie Eaton and wife, Linda, Geraldine Eaton, and Ronnie Mosier and wife, June; aunts, Randi Wilson and Layla Wilson, Cysler Bates and Payton Roberts; uncles, Colby Eaton, Blake Eaton, Matthew Eaton, Trevor Wilson and Will White; and cousin, Paris Eaton. A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Hammonds Cemetery with Glen Standridge officiating. If you were unable to attend, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Harley Wade Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.