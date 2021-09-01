Freeland James Achilles, 51, of Athens went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his residence. Freeland was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late William James Achilles. He was also preceded in death by father-in-law, Samuel L. Derrick; sister-in-law, Sandra Grubb; brother-in-law, Lynn Grubb; and niece, Amanda Pressley. Freeland was employed with Adient, formerly Johnson Controls, for over 22 years. He was a charter member of Genesis Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and song leader for 10 years. Freeland is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Deanna Lea Achilles of Athens; daughters, Beth Achilles, Abigail Achilles and Alli Achilles, all of Athens; son, Christopher Freeland Achilles of Athens; mother, Ina Pressley Achilles of Athens; brother, Danny Pressley and wife, Cathy, of Miami, Fla.; mother-in-law, Janeice Derrick of Athens; brother-in-law, Troy Derrick and wife, Amy, of Athens; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Genesis Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. Graveside services will be noon Saturday, Sept. 4, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at Ziegler Funeral Home at 11 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Genesis Baptist Church, 111 Elizabeth St., Athens, TN 37303. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Freeland James Achilles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.