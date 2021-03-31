Herbert E. Smith, 91, of
Athens went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a son of the late Sim Luther and Emma Elrod Smith, and was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Jo Smith; five sisters, Lillie, Billie, Polly, Molly, and Carolyn; and four brothers, Arants, James, Luther, and Virdmon; along with one granddaughter, Joanna Smith. Herbert was retired from Bowater after more than 35 years of employment. He was the bishop and senior pastor of Calvary Tabernacle of God in Athens. Survivors include daughter, Jane Bennett of Calhoun, Ga.; two sons and daughters, Steve and Robbie of Athens, and Mike and Becky Smith of Athensl seven grandchildren, Holli Huling, Pam Costa, Stephanie Plunkett, Isaac Smith, Andrew Bennett, Seth Smith and Isaiah Smith; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Tabernacle of God in Athens with Bryan Huling, Matthew Plunkett, Mike Smith (whose message will be brought through a letter that is read by his brother), Isaac Smith and Walter King officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Matthew Plunkett, Andrew Bennett, Isaac Smith, Seth Smith, Bryson Huling, and Isaiah Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the church from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Tabernacle of God Benevolent Fund, 2820 Congress Parkway, Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Herbert-Smith Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.