Stanley Raymond
Womac, 71, of Englewood went home to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, March 6, 2021. Stan was a well-known business man and land developer in East Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith and was a charter member of Genesis Baptist Church of Athens. Stan was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Stan and his daughter founded and started First Financial of Tennessee in 1992 and is still currently operated by his family members. In his spare time, Stan enjoyed working on and restoring old cars and hot rods, but most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond “Cuz” and Wilma Womac; one brother, Charles “Charlie” Womac; and his father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Jeanetta Wilson. Stan leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Wilson Womac; one daughter and her husband, Stephanie and Ron Ring; one son, Brentley F. Womac; two grandchildren, Jordan Ring and Alex Ring; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sue and Don Raper and Wayne and Sharon Wilson; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members, church family, work and business friends and a host of other special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church, located at 111 Elizabeth Street in Athens. A celebration of his life will follow the visitation time at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening with the Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Genesis Baptist Church in Stan’s memory. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Charles Cox and his staff and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care of Stan and the family. Share a memory of Stan and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.