John David Morrow, 66, lifelong resident of Athens, went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 20, 2021. He loved God and his family. He was the most loyal and forgiving person you would ever meet. David was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church for many years. He retired from Tennessee College of Applied Technology. David was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Morrow; his mother, Loretta Underwood Morrow; his brother, Randy Morrow; and his sisters-in-law, Kim Davidson Morrow and Becky Brady Long. Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Cathy Ritenour of Athens, and Margie Johnson (Bo) of Cleveland. A special thank you to Stanley Liner for visiting David to read scripture and speak words of comfort. We will honor David’s wishes for no visitation or service. There will be a private remembrance gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, 6623 Lee Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37421; or Hospice of Chattanooga. Share a personal memory of David or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
