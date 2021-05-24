William “Bill” Samuel
Benson Jr., 78, of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 11, 1942 in Etowah, the son of the late William Samuel Benson Sr. and the late Gladys Marie Adair Benson. He was retired military, having proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, and was a member of Etowah First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Elizabeth Pigg; sister, Anna Louise Cerbasi; and son-in-law, Paul Morris. Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Ann Causey Benson; children, Becky and Raymond Bowles of Bremen, Ga., Lydia Bell and Tammy Hollis of Carrollton, Ga., Don and Lucy Benson of Marietta, Ga., Lynn Morris of Tallapoosa, Ga., and Amy Benson of Bremen, Ga.; stepchildren, Jason Thomas of Tallapoosa, Ga., and Leslie and Tony McAdams of Buchanan, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Jim Oien of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; brother, Tommy Benson of Cleveland; 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Allen Pigg of Buchanan, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, March 2, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Shane Leggett and the Rev. Clarence Singler officiating. Haralson County Veterans Association provided military honors. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.hightowerfuneralhome Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen, Ga., had charge of arrangements.
