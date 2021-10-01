Brandy Nicole Harris, 39, of Riceville passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Brandy was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Haywood and Esther Coleman Harris; and maternal grandparents, Bobby and Rosetta Howard Keaton. Brandy was a 2000 graduate of McMinn County High School. Brandy is survived by her son, Tyler Ingram; and parents, Ronald and Linda Keaton Harris. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Ziegler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. If you cannot attend the visitation, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Brandy Nicole Harris.
