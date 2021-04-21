Robert “Bob” Neil Ellison, 82, passed away at his lifelong home in Ten Mile to his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was a laborer and was in Laborers Local Union 846 for 56 years. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed reading. Bob was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Enix Ellison and Charlie Ellison. All of his aunts and uncles have passed, including special ones, John and Ruth Ellison. Bob is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Anna Faye and James “Bud” Ray of Ten Mile; nephew and his wife, Mark and Valarie Ray of Hillsboro, Ohio; niece, Connie Denton of Ten Mile; great-nieces, Amanda Ray of Manchester, N.H., and Sara and husband, Tyler Griego, of Roscoe, Ill.; great-nephew, Nathan Denton of Ten Mile; great-great-niece, Everly Griego of Roscoe, Ill.; and numerous cousins, including ones he was especially close to, Clata Thompson of Decatur, Chucky Ellison of Ten Mile, and Elberta Broadway of Ten Mile. The family will receive friends at Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Wednesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Ten Mile Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Couch and the Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating. Pallbearers will be Anthony Ellison, Lewis Thompson, Chucky Ellison, Larry Roberts, Austin Ellison, Chris McKenzie, Adam Walden, and Wayne Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Walden, Ross Broadway, and William Brown. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Ellison family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
