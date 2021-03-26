Larry “Pop” Vincent Duff, a helper, doer, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ga. He was 79 years old. He was born in Athens on March 13, 1941. Larry was the original “MacGyver.” There wasn’t anything he couldn’t figure out. If you asked Larry what was his greatest life accomplishment, he would say it was the undeniable relationship he built with his grandsons, Zach and Will. After the grandsons were born, he moved to Columbus to be closer to them. To them, he was Pop, their biggest fan, who never missed an opportunity to pick them up after school or to go fishing or attend a baseball game and cheer in the stands or treat them to a grandson trip. The lines of communication will always be open between them and Pop will always occupy a corner of their heart. His first and lasting love appeared to him at a friend’s wedding. He was an usher and she performed as a singer. Handsome Larry had, in turn, caught Judy Darlene’s eye at the rehearsal where he showed up stylishly dressed in pegged jeans, today’s skinny jeans, and taps on his shoes. After several years of dating, Judy and Larry married and wrote their own 58-year love story. The two enjoyed traveling together and Larry liked to share that he had visited all but eight states. Larry was a rare blend of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what is important. He used his real life lessons, his trials and errors, to make his own set of simple rules that provided him the joy of a well-lived life. He was affable to all he met, but wouldn’t tolerate a phony. If he liked you, he’d tease you. He drank Coca-Cola for breakfast, never smoked and didn’t use profanity. He could write a handbook on how to keep armadillos out of your property. He believed Awesome was the only cleaner of any value. He never tired of chicken strips, driving through Cades Cove, watching wrestling on TV, playing with his great-grandchildren, stopping by “the shop,” praying or reading his Bible everyday. The man who loved to joke will be deeply missed by all, especially his wife, Judy; his cherished children, Marc (Natalie), and Sama (Mike); and his adored grandchildren, Zachary (Carley), William, Kadee, Mitchel (Brandy), and Tyler; and his precious great-grandchildren, Anistyn, Sienna, Saylor, Scotlyn, and Landon; as well as nieces and nephews, his ex-son-in-law, Pete, best pal, Mildred (Millie), extended family and lifelong loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Leo Duff, and his brother, Hubert. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Larry’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
