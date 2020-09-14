Ella Jane “Goobe” Payne
Rayburn, 91, of Etowah entered the presence of her Savior on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living in Athens. She was preceded in death by parents, C.R. Payne Sr. and Eunice Culpepper Payne; husband of 55 years, James M. Rayburn; and siblings, C.R. “Dimp” Payne Jr., Paul L. “Mott” Payne, John Dan “Wimp” Payne, and Joyce Payne. “Goobe” was a faithful member of North Etowah Baptist Church, serving in many areas over the years including pianist, organist, and as a member of the choir. She loved her family and friends and was perhaps most well known for the wonderful large meals she prepared. Many occasions were celebrated and memories made around her dining room table. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, David and Susan Rayburn of Etowah, and Tim and Susan Rayburn of Marion, N.C.; grandsons and spouses, Chad and Louisa Rayburn, Jonathan and Hailey Rayburn, and Michael and Lauren Rayburn; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Fisher, and Miller Rayburn; sister, Delores “Pink” Lillard; special cousin, Lois Miller; many beloved nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Dennis and Linda Bordwine. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Green Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Rayburn and lay speaker Dennis Bordwine officiating. No formal visitation was held. Chad Rayburn, Jonathan Rayburn, Michael Rayburn, Josh Godfrey, Scott Cole, and Matthew Morgan served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Fisher Rayburn, Elijah Rayburn, Miller Rayburn, Josh Brown and the deacons and members of North Etowah Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Makayla Perian, Dominion Senior Living, Encompass Health, and Caris Healthcare for their kindness, love, compassion, and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Etowah Baptist Church Building Fund, 231 Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, TN 37331; The Gideons International; or the Southeast Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., Suite 6, Chattanooga, TN, 37421. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
