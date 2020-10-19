Brenda Faye Buckner, 71, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born in Athens on Dec. 10, 1948, a daughter of the late Curtis and Hazel Buckner. Brenda was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Dena Buckner Knox; and two brothers, Larry Buckner and Dewayne Buckner. Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 53 years, Danny Buckner; one daughter, Angie Buckner; two granddaughters; four great-grandsons; one sister, Becky Stanton (Jerry); and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. at Chestuee Baptist Church Cemetery in McMinn County with the Rev. Richard Mason officiating. Share a memory of Brenda and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
