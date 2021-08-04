James Lincoln Macon died on July 29, 2021. Born on July 27, 1979, to Romona Davis (Macon) and the late Clarence Macon, he was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Macon; daughter, Breyonna Moser; and grandparents, Leon and June Macon. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Macon; his mother, Romona (Babe) Macon; his grandmother, Eva Davis; his sons, Xavier Gavin and Michael Macon; grandson, Bryson Brewster; siblings, Kashay Bradley, Tyrone Jenkins (Tamara), Benjiman Macon, and Anthony Merrell (Brittany); his sisters, Tamara Merrell and Tiffany Goins (Kasey); his brother, Travis Ferguson; stepbrother, Kenny Coburn and Jimmy Cohen; stepsister Katrina Ferguson, Nicole Coburn; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon at Watts Bar Community Church, followed by a home going service with the Rev. Kasey Goins and the Rev. James T. Wilkes officiating. Interment will follow in the Piney Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
