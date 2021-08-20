Ronnie Coleman Collins, 71, of Decatur passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Tennova of Cleveland. A native of Athens and a resident of Decatur, he was a son of the late Alvin W. and Gladys Bernice Lankford Collins and was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Collins and Roger Collins; and two sisters, Wanda Harris and Shirley Scott. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Germany. He was a former employee of Athens Utilities Board having worked as a lineman. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Heather Collins of Decatur; one daughter and son-in-law, Tanjie and George Delmas of Niota; brother, Otto “Junior” Fincher of Athens; one sister, Frances Rule of Athens; four grandchildren, Josh Womac, Cayla Pilkey, Kaybryn Collins and Oak Collins; special nephews, Bobby Collins and Ernie Harris; and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ronnie-Collins Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
