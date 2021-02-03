Haroldean Thompson, 65, of Etowah passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, after a long battle with diabetes and heart and vascular disease. Although she had been an Etowah resident for most of her life, she grew up in the Athens City Schools system and was a 1973 graduate of McMinn County High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell and Harold Thompson, and her beloved stepfather, Hillie Key; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sue and Junior Dills, as well as Linda and Gary Grant and the Rev. Larry Watson; one half-brother, Dwayne “Buddy” Thompson of Arkansas; two half-sisters, Janie (Craig) Anschuetz of Indiana, and Reba (Charles) Curtis of Etowah; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who meant the world to her. She also had a very special friend, Kaye Burton, and a special niece, Jeannie Paige, without whom she could not have made it through her illness. Finally, her “forever friends” with whom she began the fifth grade, Emma Evans McKenzie, Johnnie Everett Farr, Pam Ables Lee, and Ric Wilson, all of whom she cherished. Haroldean was a member of Clay Hill Baptist Church and, in healthier times, had served as a church clerk, adult women’s Sunday school teacher, choir director, assistant pianist, and also was in charge of church Christmas plays and Bible School. She loved to sing and play gospel music and she always acknowledged what she knew to be true and that was she was alive only by the grace of God. Her testimony was always that she was just a sinner saved by grace, and that she knew when the time came that God’s amazing grace would take her home. After having completed a course in Office Occupations at the (then) Athens area Vocational Technical School, Haroldean began her clerical career and quickly became known in the area for being a very efficient and accurate typist. She held positions ranging from receptionist to administrative assistant and frequently received jobs offers while already employed. She was named “Secretary of the Year” in 1989, but it was in the medical setting where she found her medical transcriber at the former Woods Memorial Hospital in 2012. Haroldean loved to write and she authored several Christmas plays and also some poetry. She was also very proud to be an occasional columnist for The Daily Post-Athenian and she loved and appreciated the many complimentary emails she received about her columns. In addition, one of her dreams came true when LaMone Rose and Rick Parker gave her an opportunity to act onstage at The Gem Theater. She treasured being one of The Gem Players until her health no longer allowed her to do so. To those who knew her well, Haroldean will be remembered for her sense of humor and love of laughter, her superior work ethic and skills, her desire to be a help when and where she could, her willingness to stand for what she thought was right and against what she thought was wrong and, most of all, her love and dedication for and to the Lord. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Hiwassee Union Cemetery with Rick Wilson and Dr. Samuel Olsen officiating. No formal visitation was held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bord winefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.