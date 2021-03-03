Walter Lee Ferguson, 71, of Athens passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late William Morgan Sr. and Virginia Scruggs Ferguson. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a popular disc jockey known as “Brother Man” and “Check It Out Walli” for WLAR and WYXI. He loved cars and was an avid music lover. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a great “Deddy” and “Granddeddy.” He was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Delores “Bambi” Ferguson; grandson, Sonchious M. Ferguson; brothers, Wayne Ferguson, Dennis Ferguson, and James Edward “Cootie” Ferguson; and sister, Virginia Diane Ferguson. Survivors include children, Walter Lee Ferguson Jr. of Baltimore, Md., William M. and Michelle McCowan of Chattanooga, Michelle N. Ferguson of Dalton, Ga., Kristin F. and Mark Jones of Humble, Texas, Casey Ferguson of Sweetwater, and Kaitlin D.F. Ferguson of Sweetwater; grandchildren, Tyler Ferguson of Athens, Austin Ferguson of Sevierville, Bradlee Ferguson of Elizabethton, Joshua Ferguson of Calera, Ala., Braiden Buscher of Sweetwater, Brandon Ferguson of Sweetwater, Kyla “K-Bear” Ferguson of Humble, Texas, Rashied Ferguson of Sweetwater, Kylon Ferguson of Sweetwater, Justice Ferguson of Sweetwater, Devon Ferguson of Madisonville, Kyah Ferguson of Athens, Caiden Dubose of Dalton, Ga., and Carrington Ferguson of Sweetwater; siblings, Rhea Scruggs, Sherry and Taft Foley, Linda Ferguson, Lynn Carter Ferguson, William and Robbin Ferguson, and Pamela Ferguson; and honorary siblings, Larry McMahan, and Jerry and Janet Gentry. Mickey and Kristen would like to personally thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Casey, Uncle Spanky, Aunt Robbin, Aaron, Brandi and Candi for the genuine love, care and sacrifices they gave and made to Deddy over the past year. Thank you and we love you. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral with Minister Willliam McCowan officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service. The interment will follow the service in Hammonds Cemetery. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Walter-Fergu son Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
