Ricky Joe Lynn, 61, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Ricky was born on June 20, 1960, to the late Riley Emerson and Reba Armanda Lynn Sharp. Ricky enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. Along with his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his stepfather, T.C. Sharp; sister, Shirley Watson; and his girlfriend, Linda Bushland. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Louise Stoughton, Patsy Lynn, Jimmy Lynn, Carolyn Hicks, and Jerry Sharp; step-siblings, Grant Sharp, Richard Sharp, Ernest Sharp, and Marlin Sharp; his son, Carey Lynn; along with a host of nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time. Share a memory of Ricky or extend your condolences at his online webpage located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.