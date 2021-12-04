On Nov. 11, 2021, Janice
Louise Watson, 74, passed away from a sudden heart attack during her recovery from surgery to remove cancer. Janice passed away at her home in Gray, Ga. Prior to living in Jones County, she lived in Athens, which she called home. She was a proud patron of the E.G. Fisher Public Library, where she garnered many friends. She served her country proudly as a corporal in the United State Marine Corps. She was born in Comanche, Texas, daughter of the late Howard “Buster” Birdwell and Callie Birdwell (Sims). She was preceded in death by sister, Gloria Painter, and brothers, Gene Birdwell and Howard Birdwell. Janice is survived by her loving daughter, Amberly Cole; son-in-law, Gary Cole; sister, Lessie McDaniel; and brothers, George Birdwell and Royce Birdwell. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date for the family. In remembrance of Janice Watson, please make donations to E.G. Fisher Public Library, 1289 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303. Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Gray, Ga. is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com
