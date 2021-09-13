Margaret P. Goodman
Russell, 78, of Calhoun passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her residence. Margaret was a native of Decatur and a longtime resident of Riceville, before moving to Calhoun. She was a daughter of the late Dooley and Edith Lemons Goodman, and was preceded in death by her son, James Russell, on June 23, 2007; a sister, Peggy Shelton; and a brother, Buddy Goodman. She had most recently worked in the Riceville Elementary School cafeteria, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens. Margaret is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Russell of Calhoun; daughters, Brenda Coates and husband, Dana, of Calhoun, and Audry Butts and husband, Tony, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Amanda Coates, Jessica Powers, Andrew Coates, and Jasmine Russell; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Clowers of Ten Mile, Faye Thomas of Harriman, Edna Berry of Dayton, and Kathy Berry of Ten Mile; and brothers, Robert Goodman of Ten Mile, Johnny Goodman and wife, Frances, of Harriman, and Otis Goodman of Ten Mile. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Ziegler Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. with Amedisys Hospice Chaplain, the Rev. Michael Jackson, officiating. A graveside service will follow in Niota Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dana Coates, Andrew Coates, Tony Butts, Jason Powers, Tim Thompson and Tim McDonald. The family would like to extend a thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and a special thanks to Sandra and Marie for providing care and love to Miss Margaret. If you cannot attend the visitation or graveside services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Margaret P. Goodman Russell.
