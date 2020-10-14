Sally Mae Hendrix Hobbs, 98, of Englewood passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her residence. A native and lifelong resident of Chattanooga, she was a daughter of the late Rev. J.W. and Mary Matilda Tate Hendrix and was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Woodrow Wilson Hobbs, on Dec. 31, 1998; three sisters, Grace Hicks, Edista “Dusty” Mitchell and Virginia Worthen; and two brothers, John Hendrix and infant brother, Leonard Hendrix. She was a member of White Oak Methodist Church for 70 years and was an active participant of the Friendship Sunday School, a member of the choir, the pianist/organist during church services, and provided various voluntary administrative services. She was a former employee of Samuel Stamping and Enameling/Roper, having retired after more than 30 years of valued service as assistant to the plant manager. She enjoyed cooking/baking and her skills were appreciated by all who knew her, and her home was the center of many large and happy family holiday gatherings. She especially loved gardening and was an avid bird watcher. She always kept a bird identification book close at hand. She loved UT football and rarely missed watching an Atlanta Braves game. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Leonard and Carol Hobbs of Newark, Del., and Larry and Carolyn Hobbs of Athens; and two sisters, Maxine Gentry of Chattanooga, and Isabell Vaughn of Florida. She was a proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to four grandchildren and spouses, Kristin Haden, Kevin and Kim Hobbs, Kimberly and Chris Caldwell and Andrea Hobbs; and nine great-grandchildren, Cole Haden, twins Erin and Alexis Haden, Abigail Caldwell, Alexander Caldwell, Kellen Moore, Erabella Williams, and twins Amarys Ann and Camille Hendrix Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 220 at White Oak United Methodist Church with the Rev. Amy Nutt officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be her family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to White Oak United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 15788, Chattanooga, TN 37415. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Sally-Hobbs Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
