Lester Willard McPhail, 82, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Starr Regional Health and Rehab. He spent most of his life in McMinn County. He was of the Baptist faith, retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 38 years of service and a son of his devoted parents, Lester and Hazel McPhail. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Anna McPhail; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Stephanie McPhail and Timothy and Amy McPhail; two daughters and son-in-law, Pam and Jeff Weir and Teresa McGill; four special grandchildren, Blake “Lil Sputnik” Witt, Lauren McPhail, Harris McPhail and Denney McPhail; two brothers and sisters-in-law, J.W. and Betty McPhail, and Joe “Sonny Boy” and Drena McPhail; and one sister, Alice Carman. Thank you Joe for all the good times and your years of service in the military. Memorial services will be 8: p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Carlos Peterson and the Rev. Bill Henard officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Lester-McPhail Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
