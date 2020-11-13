Wanda Faye Brock Davis, 73, of Cleveland was welcomed into heaven on Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of all who loved her. She was born into her beautiful life on Oct. 16, 1947, to Raymond and Beulah Brock of Englewood. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Ben Davis of Englewood; daughters, Laura (Travis) Hudson of Cleveland, and Leslie (Jim) Tucker of Calhoun; sister, Eva (Carl E.) Moses of Englewood; seven grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Alison Davis, Madelyn Tucker, Ellynor Hudson, McCoy Hudson, and Landry and Lowry Tucker; nephews, Keith (Ashley) Moses, Brad (Dovie) Moses and Adam Moses; and her Davis family, Loyd Davis, Bill (Madge) Davis, Don (Jill) Davis, Jeff Davis, Becky (Kipp) Kincer, Beth (Greg) Gilliam, Katie (Patrick) Mannle, Meredith (Lucas) Flatt, Rachel Davis, Brittany Davis and Noah Davis; the Davis “Brothers and Sisters” and their extended families; and her countless friends and Bellefounte Baptist Church family. She lived a life full of strength, love and laughter. She lived to love and loved to live. Her joy was in being “Mom” and “Grammie.” She lived a full life without any limits. She was a well-loved friend to so many. We are all so much better for the life she lived. She was preceded into heaven by her parents; sister-in-law, Jane Davis Phemister; and in-laws, Juanita and Rutherford Davis. A visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bellefounte Baptist Church for friends and family. Due to the circumstances, a private interment followed for her family. Tyler Davis, Adam Moses, Brad Moses, Keith Moses, Travis Hudson and Jim Tucker carried her to her resting place. The family suggests memorials be made to CureJM or JIA Foundation to honor a cure for her sweet granddaughters, Elly and Lowry. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
