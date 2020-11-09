Fay M. Conners, 88, of Athens passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Alton Conners; and parents, Hammond and Estelle McCoy Philipps. Survivors include her three living children, Edward L. Conners, Susan Conners Blom, and Hoyt A. Conners; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Masks are highly recommended. An entombment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Oak Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Kingsport. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.