Linda Wright, 74, of Etowah went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She enjoyed going to church and was a member at Athens Church of Christ. Linda loved the mountains, going to Dollywood and singing gospel music. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never met a stranger and always had a glow about her. Linda was preceded in death by parents, Mitchell and Ozel Dills; brother, Jimmy Dills; and best friend, Bobby Moss. She is survived by husband, Jerry Wright of Etowah; sons, Jeff Melton of Etowah, and Tracy and Teresa Ware of Benton; brother, Ricky Dills of Athens; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Family will be receiving friends at Athens Church of Christ on Friday, June 11, from noon to 1 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Littleton officiating. Interment will immediately follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Visit www.serenityfunerals.com to post tributes and share memories. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.