Larry Lee Shirk, 83, of Athens passed away peacefully at Tennova Cleveland Hospital in Cleveland on Jan. 5, 2021. He was born in Defiance, Ohio, and loved fishing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Shirk and Dolores Schilt Shirk; his mother-in-law, Effie Farmer Lunsford; brother, Wilbur Richard “Dick” Shirk; and sister, Lois Klein. Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 45 years, Marjorie Clemmer Axley Shirk; stepdaughter, Lisa Axley Dorr Hall, and stepson Frank D. Axley II; grandchildren, Misty Axley Stokes (Josh), Axley Blansit (Chuck), Darrell Mark Dorr II (Amanda) and Justin Franklin Axley; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Jesse Richesin, Abi, Clark and William Patterson, Alexandria Blansit and Sierra Burger; brother, Jerry Shirk; sister, Wanda Richards; brother-in-law, Herbert Clemmer; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. A service celebrating his life will began at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Charlie Hunt officiating. The interment and committal service will be on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Larry and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
