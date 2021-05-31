Thomas Jefferson
McDaniel Jr., 93, of Athens passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Park Ridge Medical Center in Chattanooga. He was a native of Ohatchee, Ala., and was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson Sr. and Susie Agnes Garner McDaniel. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kerry McDaniel. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens, where he had served as a deacon. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was an airline electrician for Eastern Airlines for 31 years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jewel Robinson McDaniel; two daughters and one son-in-law, Cheryl and John Fields and Rhonda McDaniel; son and his wife, Barry and Karen McDaniel; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at First Baptist Church in Athens with the Rev. John Fields and Dr. Bill Henard officiating. Entombment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Chad Sylvester, Wilder Sylvester, Jarrod Doherty, Barry McDaniel, Samuel Elmer, and Rhonda McDaniel. The family suggests memorials be made to Pioneer Missions, 10123 William Carey Dr., Orlando, FL 32832. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Thomas Jefferson McDaniel Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.