Lisa Marie Miller, 43, of Etowah went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, Sept. 18, 2020. Born on Dec. 9, 1976, she was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and attended McMinn Central High School. She loved watching and listening to country music, especially Luke Bryan. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arlie and Nell Miller of Etowah. Survivors include her father and mother, Jimmy and Marie “Tootsie” Miller of Etowah; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Earon Miller of Cleveland; a very special niece, Ruby Miller of Cleveland; and several extended family members. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Etowah Cemetery with the Rev. Travis Rodgers officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.