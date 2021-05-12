Joan Ellen Goins Elliott, 91, of Niota passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Cleveland, was a resident most of her life of McMinn County, was a daughter of the late John Lester and Linnie Prince Goins, and was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clifford Elliott; son, William Eugene Elliott; stepson, Phillip Elliott; brother, Kenneth Goins; and half-sister, Johnnie Mae Goins. She was a member of Sewee Church of God. She was a former switchboard supervisor for the Lorton Dept. of Correction in Lorton, Va. Survivors include daughter, Rhonda Burk of Charleston, S.C.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Alvin and Linda Ware of Strasburg, Va., James Clifford and Sherry Elliott of Niota, and Mark Alfred and Suzanne Elliott of Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Joan-Elliott Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
