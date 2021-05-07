Freda Green Casteel
Watson, 98, of Englewood left her earthly body on Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021, at the home of her daughter for her Heavenly home. She grew up in Polk and McMinn counties working in manufacturing companies in the local area through the years. Freda was faithful and active in her local church, Zion Hill Baptist Church, for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, raising beautiful flowers in her yard, sewing, traveling, but most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Freda was the daughter of the late James Joseph “Joe” Green and Shirley Davis Green. In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Lester Casteel; and second husband, Jasper “J.O.” Watson; one son, Harold C. Casteel; stepdaughter, Bobby LaNell Watson Presley; one granddaughter-in-law, April Shelton Curtis; her siblings, Floyd Green, Kate Green Martin (Willard), Amos Green (Edna Casteel Green), Roy Green (Iris), H.T. Green (Gladys), Frances Martin Crisp (Charles), Carmen Green Bowers McCaslin (Kenneth Bowers and Manuel “Doc” McCaslin) and Allen Green; several deceased nieces, nephews and cousins; son-in-law, Scott Curtis Sr.; sister-in-law, Joyce Miller Green; and good friends, Caroline Saffels Thompson and Gene Malone. She is survived by one daughter, Patrenia “Trina” Casteel-Curtis of Englewood; grandchildren, Scott Curtis II (Peggy) of Englewood, Eric Curtis (Kristy) of Beaumont, Texas, Beth Miller (Robby), Amber Casteel (Sam Wright) of Decatur, and Chad Casteel (Olivia Kostivol); great-grandchildren, Chase Blankenship (Casey), Tessa Swaffford, Jenna Adams, Derrick Adams, Taylor Trussell Brown (Jessie), Athan Guffey, Hunter Curtis, Khristian Curtis, Hailey Curtis, and Eli Curtis; great-great-grandchildren, Preston Lee Brown and Sophia Kay Brown; one brother, Charles Green (Lillian Shoupe); sister-in-law, Vickie Green; friends and caregivers, Mark Cook, Louise Green, and Jason Walker; sisters-in-law, Princess Casteel Reed, Gracie Casteel Raper and Carrie Sue Casteel Brown; lifelong good friend, Eileen Martin Carver; stepsons, J.B. Watson (Sue), and Ed Watson; and her special four legged companion, “Lilly.” We give special thanks to Hearth Hospice caregivers, Beverly, Michele, April and Nurse Stacey for their wonderful support and treatment. The family received friends on Thursday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S White Street in Athens. A service celebrating Freda’s life began at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Chaplin Marv Eskew officiating. The interment and committal service will take place on Friday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens in Athens. Pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren, Darrick Adams, Hunter Curtis, Khristian Curtis, Eli Curtis, Chase Blankenship and Athan Guffey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Brown, Preston Brown and Robby Miller. The Rev. Zach Davis will be officiating the graveside service. Share a memory of Freda and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
