Glenda Harris, 76, of Englewood went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at home. She was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Shoal Creek Gospel Tabernacle. She was the heart of The Gospel Lights singing group for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by parents, William Howard Hipps and Alice Ervin Hipps; brothers, B.L. Hipps and Danny Hipps; and sister, Dolly Martin. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Joe W. Harris; daughters and sons-in-law, Audrey and Carl Sheffey and Amy Jo and Justin Collake; grandson, Connor Collake; sister, Margie Harris; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitchell Bradley and the Rev. Don Harris officiating. Interment will follow the service in New Bethel Cemetery. Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
