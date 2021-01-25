Cynthia Kelley, 60, of Englewood passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon D. Shell; and brother, Joe Buck Shell. Cynthia was a very loving and generous person; very kind spirited. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Kelley; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Amanda Kelley; mother, Bettye Baxter Shell; mother-in-law, Imogene Kelley; and twin granddaughters, Alice and Celia Kelley. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Mars Hill Cemetery with Dr. Bill Vest officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
