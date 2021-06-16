James Walter Neeley, 76, of Etowah went home to be with the Lord peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Born in Clay County to the late Walter and Tilda Lou Boles Neeley, James was preceded in death by sisters, Bessie, Christine and Willaby. He was a retired laborer, loved the Lord and was known locally to love the outdoors and mowing. He was cared for and loved by his extended family of the heart, “Blondie” and “Little Man.” He is survived by siblings, Esther, Henry and Clyde. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Manders officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service. Interment was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, in Chestua Campground Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
