Milburn “Buster” Carroll, 91, of Delano passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Buster was a member of Hiwassee Union Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Delzia Carroll; daughter, Cindy Jones; grandchild, Justin Jones; and sisters, Doris Rogers and Betty Sue Dalton. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Carroll; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Donna Carroll; sister, Nina Ruth McNelly of Benton; brother, Tony Carroll of Delano; grandchildren and their spouses, Travis and Megan Carroll and Barry and Sarah Carroll; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Brady, Lane and Sadie Carroll, and Shaye and Grace Huff. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Thomas officiating. Interment will follow the service in Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center for their loving care for Buster. The family asks that masks be worn and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Mid South Chapter, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., Suite 22, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
