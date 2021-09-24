Betty Jean Holder, 85, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Life Care Center of Athens surrounded by her family. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Raymond William and Edna Mae Underwood Holder, and was preceded in death by an infant brother; and brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Barbara Holder. She retired from AT&T, formerly South Central Bell, after 30 years-plus and was a former employee of TVA. She was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Gail Holder of Cosby; nieces, Stacy (Randy) Davis, and Kim (Doug) DeSherlia; nephews, Brad (Crystal) Holder, and Chad (Jessie) Holder; two great-nieces; six great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Blake Croft officiating. Active pallbearers were Brad Holder, Randy Davis, Doug DeSherlia, and Blake Croft. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Betty-Holder Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
