Mabel N. Boylston, 90, of Athens passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Oscar and Artie L. Womac Norwood. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Bartow Houser Boylston, on Oct. 6, 2006. Also preceding her in death were two former husbands, Jimmie Lee Hudgins and Carl H. Culpepper Sr.; son Carl Howard Culpepper Jr.; sisters, Julia N. Elkins and Elsie N. Lovingood and her husband, the Rev. C. Sheridan Lovingood; three brothers, Roy Lee, Ray Houston, and Carless Estel Norwood; and one brother-in-law, John F. Elkins Jr. Mabel was a native of McMinn County and lived in South Carolina for 40 years. Her early education was in the McMinn County School System. After moving to South Carolina, she attended Augusta College in Augusta, Ga., and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in nursing. She was a firm believer in higher education and took extensive training in gerontology, obtaining certification as a geriatric nurse. Most of her nursing career was in the hospitals in Augusta, Ga., and in Aiken, S.C. She was deeply dedicated to her profession and was a member of many of her professional nursing organizations. After retirement, the Boylstons moved to Athens in 1988 and built their retirement home. After doing some traveling, Mabel took a position with the Tennessee Technology Center at Athens teaching the Certified Nurse Assistant Course. She was a devoted instructor of her Certified Nurse Assistants and always supported them in their work. Her career lasted over a period of 45 years. Mabel was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Riceville and of several local civic organizations, a member of Chapter 159 Order of The Eastern Star and Past Matron 1993, and the McMinn County Historical Society and Archives. She served as vice-president, then president of the Historical Society for a number of years. A number of books were published by the Society during her tenure in office. Mabel also authored several books, including biographies, autobiographies, and her childhood country church, “New Hopewell Baptist Church, the Little White Church in the Dale, 1824 — 1997.” She felt it necessary to leave behind the Christian heritage of her family, neighbors, and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly DeuEtta Hudgins Jolley; daughter-in-law, Lynn Culpepper; stepchildren, Veva B. Cockerell and her husband, Larry, of Dallas, Texas, and Jan Marie Boylston and her husband, Bert Rogers, of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Daniel Deal and his wife, Rachael, of Etowah, April Webb and her husband, Mark, David Deal and his wife, Jessica of Athens, and Carl Howard Culpepper III of Aiken, S.C.; step-grandchildren, Carolyn C. Herndon and her husband, Drew, and Cathy Marie Fuller and her husband, Brett, both of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren include Jesse, James, John, Allysia, Tyler, Faith and Kaylee; great-great-granddaughter, Juliette Grace Cummings; special nephew, Charles Lovingood and wife, Cindy; cousin, Jean Norwood Green; several nephews and nephews; and special friends, Edith Layman of Athens, Christopher Mauck of Madisonville, and Bill and Rebekah Lowry of Athens. Survivors also include one dear and devoted friend of Bartow and Mabel Boylston, Ms. Don (Judy) Shelton. She was loved as one of the immediate family. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Sullins Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason H. Hall, David Lyn, Chuck Lovingood, Larry Arnett, Carl Culpepper III and Ray Webb. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 115 County Road 78, Riceville, TN 37370; or to your favorite charity. If you are unable to attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Mabel Lorene Norwood Boylston.
