Victoria Gayle Moses, 61, of Ten Mile, widow of Darrell Lynn Moses, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence H. Nichols Sr.; father-in-law, Sidney C. Moses Jr.; niece, Tabitha Watson; and stepson, Josh Byrum. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, April and James Cardin; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Trixie Moses; grandchildren, Kyra Farris, Tyler and Jasmine Marchesani, Brendon Moses, Jamie Lynn, Alexis Cardin, Roscoe White, and Barrett Kamps; mother, Mary Yearwood; sisters, Leanne Martin, Tressia Nichols, Jeanette Hunt, and Tammie Tindle; brother, Clarence Nichols Jr.; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Moses; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Terry Byrum; and stepdaughter, Sarah Kemps. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Chestua Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
