James Fletcher Womack, 87, of Decatur, and formerly of Riceville, passed away at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. Spreading and delivering the message of Christ was his life-long passion and he will always be remembered for that. He was a member of Bethsadia Baptist Church in Decatur. He was preceded in death by his very beloved wife of over 50 years, Loretta (Ducky) Womack; son, James Lawson; daughter, Lorean; and parents, Jim and Lillie Womack. He leaves behind his daughters, Sheila (Kenny) McGowan and Betty (Robert) Kennedy of Decatur, Pamela (Pete) Squires of Cartersville, Ga., Nadean Elliott of Painesville, Ohio, and Jan (David) Slack of Morristown; sons, Travis and Keith Womack, both of Decatur; brother, Ernie Womack of Riceville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friends that became family, as well as caregivers during the pandemic lockdown at Decatur Wellness and Rehab Center in Decatur. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Travis Shaver and the Rev. Gary King officiating. Interment will follow in the Beta Cemetery with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Womack’s memory to the resident’s activities fund at Decatur Wellness and Rehabilitation Center (332 River Road, Decatur, TN 37322). Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Womack family. Please go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com and sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories. Arrangements entrusted to Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services – 423-334-3661.
