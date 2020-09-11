Debra Jean Burgess Malone “Nene,” 60, of Etowah, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Willard “Buddy” Austin and Wilma Jean “Jeannie” Presswood Malone. She loved her family as well as babysitting so many children that she considered her own. She loved animals and was an excellent cook. She loved Garth Brooks, Elvis and the Tennessee Volunteers. Survivors include her spouse, Gregg A. Martin of Etowah; mother-in-law, Carolyn Martin of Culpeper, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Fred Jackson of Athens; two sons and daughter-in-law, David Burgess of Athens, and Kevin and Belle Burgess of New York; grandchildren, Jasiah Jackson, Saniya Jackson, Kaliyah Killebrew, Kainen Killebrew, Marquise Jackson, Jayla Jackson, Kedrick Jackson, Jacquez Jackson, Kimberly Burgess, Abigail Burgess, Raven Burgess, and Kyela Trew; very special aunt and uncle, Ruby and Harrison Slack of Niota; uncle, James “Press” Presswood of Athens; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special friend, Charles “Butch” Johnson of Etowah; and bonus daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Demarcus Killebrew. Graveside services will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Fred Jackson, David Burgess, Kevin Burgess, Demarcus Killebrew, Jimmy Slack and Kenny Jackson. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Debra-Malone Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
