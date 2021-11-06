Franklin Charles “Frankie” Jeralds, 65, of Englewood went to his Heavenly Home the morning of Nov. 2, 2021. A lifelong resident of Englewood, Frankie was passionate about his work of masonry. He loved spending time with his family and friends and growing his garden every summer. Frankie will be missed by all his family and friends. He is the son of the late Willard and Lillice Jeralds. Frankie was preceded in death by his parents listed above; one daughter, Bethany Suzanne Jeralds; three brothers, Willard Jeralds Jr., David Lynn Jeralds, and Danny Ray Jeralds (Mellanie “Mimi”); one brother-in-law, Derrick Hagins; and two sisters, Olivia Jane Jeralds and Gwendlyn Simmons (Ben). Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Sue Jeralds; one daughter, Olivia Mills (Gary); two sons, Charles Jeralds (Benito Garcia) and Sam Jeralds; three grandchildren, Camron, Alex, and McKinley Mills; one brother, Doug Jeralds (Debbie); two sisters and sister-in-law, Vickie Jeralds, Angie Hagins, and Teleia Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He also leaves behind his beagle companion, Duke. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood with Pastor Scott Cardin officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.