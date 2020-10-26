Margie Cagle, 93, of Niota passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Cagle; son, David Cagle; daughter, Joyce Cagle; parents, and several siblings. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Roy and Marcella Cagle of Ten Mile, and Wayne and Teri Cagle of Niota; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Little and Eddie Little, both of Sweetwater; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Sweetwater Memory Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Memory Chapel with the Rev. Robert Jenkins officiating. Interment will be 10 a.m. on Thursday morning in the Old Fashioned Baptist Church Cemetery. Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
