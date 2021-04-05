Freda Stanton Kinser, 101, of Madisonville passed away at 6:41 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Liberality Baptist Church, where she was affectionately known as “mother of the church.” Survivors include her husband, Hubert Blevins Kinser (married Nov. 10, 2001); daughter, Della Wilson; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Floyd Ratliff; parents, Reuben Jacob and Cora Izora Stanton; five brothers; and son-in-law, Ralph Wilson. Graveside service and interment was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Niles Dockery and the Rev. Clayton Dunsmore officiating. If you were not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.
