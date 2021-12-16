Wanda Sue Pueirtt Evans, 68, of Athens passed away Sunday at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Alvin “Abe” and Sally Lou Harrod Pueirtt and was preceded in death by husband, James Glenn Evans; daughter, Maggie Lynn “Missy” Castillo; brothers, David Pueirtt; three infant brothers; sisters, infant sister, Jeanette Harris, Jean Martin, Lucille Evans, and Mary Ellen Pueirtt. She owned Evans Used Cars and was a former manager at Rocky Top Store. Survivors include son-in-law, Evodio Castillo of Athens; special grandson, Evodio James “E.J.” Castillo; several grandchildren; two special nephews, Jordan Bidwell and Brandon Smith; niece, Alexis Bidwell; and other nieces and nephews, and was a mother and grandmother to many. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Jerry Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Clearwater Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Wanda-Evans Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
