Eric Rance Whitted, 32, of Englewood passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. He worked as a logger. He is survived by his father, Randy Whitted of Decatur; mother, Tonya Welch of Calhoun; children, Bryson Whitted, Brayden Whitted, and Isabella Whitted; girlfriend, Jessica Parkes of Englewood; sisters, Kayla Sanders of Decatur, and Heather Palmer of Decatur; and other extended family and friends. A funeral service was held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment was on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Hornsby Hollow Campground Cemetery in Ten Mile. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Whitted Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
